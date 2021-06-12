|
Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger Spotted At US Walmart
Attention Kingdom collectors! Twitter user*@MajoraYT
*has uploaded an image showing several cases of Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger that have showed up at Walmart stores in Nebraska. Curiously, these are solid cases of 8 Wingfingers with no trace of their wave partners so far. Anyway, this may mean that the rest of Kingdom wave 3 Deluxe Scopornok, Tracks and Wheeljack (Earthrise repack) may surface soon. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board!  
