Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,656

Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger Spotted At US Walmart



Attention Kingdom collectors! Twitter user*



The post







More... Attention Kingdom collectors! Twitter user* @MajoraYT *has uploaded an image showing several cases of Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger that have showed up at Walmart stores in Nebraska. Curiously, these are solid cases of 8 Wingfingers with no trace of their wave partners so far. Anyway, this may mean that the rest of Kingdom wave 3 Deluxe Scopornok, Tracks and Wheeljack (Earthrise repack) may surface soon. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! The post Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger Spotted At US Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca