Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,656
Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger Spotted At US Walmart


Attention Kingdom collectors! Twitter user*@MajoraYT*has uploaded an image showing several cases of Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger that have showed up at Walmart stores in Nebraska. Curiously, these are solid cases of 8 Wingfingers with no trace of their wave partners so far. Anyway, this may mean that the rest of Kingdom wave 3 Deluxe Scopornok, Tracks and Wheeljack (Earthrise repack) may surface soon. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! &#160;

The post Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Wingfinger Spotted At US Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



