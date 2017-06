Big Bad Toy Store Site Update

Long-time site sponsor and friend, Big Bad Toy Store have updated their website! The new overhaul comes complete with a brand new look all around that remains user-friendly, as well as a new shipping policy. Customers old and new will be pleased to know that the retailer now has a $4 flat-rate shipping fee for orders of any volume or weight (with some exceptions). For those with other questions on other topics such as shipping, pricing, pre-orders, etc., their FAQ page is located here