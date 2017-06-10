|
Big Bad Toy Store Site Update
Long-time site sponsor and friend, Big Bad Toy Store
have updated their website! The new overhaul comes complete with a brand new look all around that remains user-friendly, as well as a new shipping policy. Customers old and new will be pleased to know that the retailer now has a $4 flat-rate shipping fee for orders of any volume or weight (with some exceptions). For those with other questions on other topics such as shipping, pricing, pre-orders, etc., their FAQ page is located here
.
The post Big Bad Toy Store Site Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.