Good news for Chilean fans.*Thanks to a report in*Transformerschile.cl*
on Facebook we can report that The Last Knight Legion Hot Rod Was Found At Chilean Retail This figure, which is part of the “Autobots Unite” sub-line, was spotted at “Supermercado Líder” at General Velasquez, Estación Central, Santiago for 6990 Pesos which is about 10.83 US Dollars approximately. This Supermarket is part of Walmart, so that’s why they got the Walmart-exclusive sticker on it.*This is the first retail sighting of this figure in Latin America. Happy hunting for all Chilean fans! Keep reporting your sightings all over the » Continue Reading.
