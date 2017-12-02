Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Box Set With Minerva and Cab Headmasters In-Hand And Com


Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Type-R for collecting several images of*Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Box Set With Minerva and Cab Headmasters that surfaced on Twitter. We have our first clear shots at the new*Minerva and Cab Headmasters included on this set which complete the trio of Masterforce Headmasters Jr. together with previously released Go Shooter (packaged with Legends Wheelie). They can even sit on God Ginrai’s as we saw it on the Masterforce cartoon. We also get some great comparison shots next to regular Legends Super Ginrai and God Bomber where you can spot the differences &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy LG-EX God Ginrai Box Set With Minerva and Cab Headmasters In-Hand And Comparison Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



