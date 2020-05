Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,637

Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Deluxe Build-A-Figure Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*maxlovesamber*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 2 Deluxe Build-A-Figure have been found at US retail. Cyberverse Deluxe Hot Rod and Grimlock, which include parts to build a Maccadam action figure, were spotted at*Target in Ellicott City,*Maryland. Remember, hunt safe, wash your hands and be careful.



