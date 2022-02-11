Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jada Toys Transformers Optimus Prime Converting RC Vehicle: Pre-Order Listing and Pho
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,187
Jada Toys Transformers Optimus Prime Converting RC Vehicle: Pre-Order Listing and Pho


Site sponsor Entertainment Earth updates our previous reveal of the Jada Toys Transformers Optimus Prime Converting RC Vehicle with an official pre-order listing: Autobots, roll out! Transform at the push of a button! Radio controlled Optimus Prime with lights and sounds! Measures over 13-inches tall as a robot, 12-inches long as a truck. Secure yours and check out the full product gallery here, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Autobots, roll out! Living among humans, hiding in plain sight, and watching over us are the heroes known as Transformers! You’ll have a hero living among you complete &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Transformers Optimus Prime Converting RC Vehicle: Pre-Order Listing and Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:32 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.