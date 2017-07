Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime New In Hand Images

Care of Griffin-of-Oz from Ozformers , we have some new in-hand images of the upcoming SDCC 2017 exclusive Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime. This handsome black redeco of Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime has some nice golden accents on his deco and is adorned with the Primitive Skateboarding logo. What we wanted to focus on with these new images, though, are the new skateboarding themed accessories that come with this release. The ramps and rails can be configured in a number of different ways, to make half pipes and quarter pipes, and can attached to the truck and base mode in » Continue Reading. The post Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime New In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM