|
Revolutionaries #6 iBooks preview
Following yesterday’s Lost Light preview, iBooks
has also provided a preview for IDW Publishing’s Revolutionaries #6. Unlike most of the iBooks previews, this only contains two story pages and a character cast page, although interesting developments are afoot in those pages as the Revolutionaries call in Matt Trakker and Gloria Baker of M.A.S.K. to search for Mike Power, the Atomic Man. You can read the pages for yourself after the break, and then pick the issue up on its scheduled release date of July 26.
