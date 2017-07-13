Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee ? Additional Cast Members Announced


The Hollywood Reporter is bringing us a detailed list of additional cast members who will be joining the leads*Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. for the upcoming movie Bumblebee. Jason Drucker Abby Quinn Rachel Crow Ricardo Hoyos Gracie Dzienny The film will clearly feature a slew of young rising stars: Drucker was most recently seen in Foxs reboot Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. *Hoyos starred on Degrassi: Next Class and also was seen in The Belko Experiment. Quinn starred opposite Jenny Slate in Gillian Robespierre’s Landline, which played at Sundance and hits theaters on July 21.*Crow &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Universe: Bumblebee – Additional Cast Members Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



