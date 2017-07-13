|
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee ? Additional Cast Members Announced
The Hollywood Reporter is bringing us a detailed list
of additional cast members who will be joining the leads*Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. for the upcoming movie Bumblebee. Jason Drucker Abby Quinn Rachel Crow Ricardo Hoyos Gracie Dzienny The film will clearly feature a slew of young rising stars: Drucker was most recently seen in Foxs reboot Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. *Hoyos starred on Degrassi: Next Class and also was seen in The Belko Experiment. Quinn starred opposite Jenny Slate in Gillian Robespierre’s Landline, which played at Sundance and hits theaters on July 21.*Crow » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Universe: Bumblebee – Additional Cast Members Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.