Transformers Universe: Bumblebee ? Additional Cast Members Announced

The Hollywood Reporter is bringing us a detailed list of additional cast members who will be joining the leads*Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. for the upcoming movie Bumblebee. Jason Drucker Abby Quinn Rachel Crow Ricardo Hoyos Gracie Dzienny The film will clearly feature a slew of young rising stars: Drucker was most recently seen in Foxs reboot Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. *Hoyos starred on Degrassi: Next Class and also was seen in The Belko Experiment. Quinn starred opposite Jenny Slate in Gillian Robespierre's Landline, which played at Sundance and hits theaters on July 21.*Crow