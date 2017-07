View Poll Results : Are you going to buy the new TRU MP-10 reissue? Yes 0 0% No 10 83.33% Yes, but only on sale. 1 8.33% Maybe, but not sure even if the price drops. 1 8.33%

Today, 01:03 PM #1 canprime Titanium Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,203 Are you going to buy the new TRU MP-10 reissue? As the title says.



I am interested, but not at full price. I already have one and don't need another unless the price is cheaper than $230 + tax.



How about you guys? Today, 01:13 PM #2 DuG Masterpiece Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 1,065 Re: Are you going to buy the new TRU MP-10 reissue? Thanks for posting this canprime! I think the results will help answer some questions I have regarding the sale of this item.

FEEDBACK

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=54549

And

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51059 __________________And Today, 01:14 PM #3 Transbot90210 Animated Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,515 Re: Are you going to buy the new TRU MP-10 reissue? No way will I buy it. The first release was like $130 and I bought that on a 30% off sale. Not looking to spend over double for the same toy that is now being made with a completely paid off mould.



This is one last cash grab before V3.0 just wait for that.

There from the start, there until the end! ***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS*** __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge