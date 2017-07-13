|
Transformers: Tribute Bumblebee Evolution 3-Pack Vehicle Modes
Once again Weibo user NOTRAB is teasing
with Transformers fans by showing off a glimpse of*Transformers: Tribute Bumblebee Evolution 3-Pack. With this tease, we may finally have our confirmation that the 3rd figure is indeed Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 3 Bumblebee. 1977 Chevrolet Camaro from Movie 1*(converts in 12 steps) 1967 Chevrolet Camaro from Movie 4*(converts in 18 steps) 2016 Chevrolet Camaro from Movie 5*(converts in 17 steps) You can check out the image, after the jump.  
