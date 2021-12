Iron Factory Legends Scale Updates & New 2022 Releases Round Up

It’s been a pretty active weekend in the competitive Legends scale market. Third party company Iron Factory have updated several new color renders, prototypes and revealed some new figures for 2022. We are sure Legends scale collectors will be more than pleased with all the upcoming Iron Factory line up. Click on each title to go to the respective thread in our forums: IF-EX 65-70 (Liokaiser Combiner) The post Iron Factory Legends Scale Updates & New 2022 Releases Round Up appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM