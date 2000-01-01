Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Elita-1
Today, 10:36 AM
Amandahugnkiss
Elita-1
Were Elita One and the other female Autobots seen in the G1 episode where the Aerialbots traveled back in time seen to transform into vehicles? If they were seen to transform, what did their alt modes look like in that episode?
Today, 10:40 AM
Tonestar
Re: Elita-1
Only Elita-1 aka Aerial (her name before Alpha Trion changed it) was shown in that episode called War Dawn and she did not transform, she stayed in bot mode.
Today, 10:48 AM
UsernamePrime
Re: Elita-1
Episode: search for alpha trion
https://www.thewatchcartoononline.tv...or-alpha-trion
heres wiki entry showing the alt modes for the fem bots as seen in cartoon but there wasn't much to see.
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Elita_One_(G1
)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Greenlight
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Lancer
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Chromia_(G1
)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Moonracer_(G1
)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Firestar_(G1
)
its mostly sporty Arcee like stuff or flat bed cybertron mini vans, i imagine it had to do with the story arc of loading/transporting some stolen energon.
Today, 10:49 AM
Amandahugnkiss
Re: Elita-1
What about another episode where she and several others were in it? What did their alt modes look like in that one if they transformed?
Today, 10:59 AM
UsernamePrime
Re: Elita-1
this should be the only time elita is seen in vehicle mode and its not a full view
Today, 11:03 AM
xueyue2
Re: Elita-1
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
this should be the only time elita is seen in vehicle mode and its not a full view
Thanks, looks very much like Arcee car mode.
