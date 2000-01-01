Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:36 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 185
Elita-1
Were Elita One and the other female Autobots seen in the G1 episode where the Aerialbots traveled back in time seen to transform into vehicles? If they were seen to transform, what did their alt modes look like in that episode?
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,657
Re: Elita-1
Only Elita-1 aka Aerial (her name before Alpha Trion changed it) was shown in that episode called War Dawn and she did not transform, she stayed in bot mode.
Old Today, 10:48 AM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 161
Re: Elita-1
Episode: search for alpha trion
https://www.thewatchcartoononline.tv...or-alpha-trion


heres wiki entry showing the alt modes for the fem bots as seen in cartoon but there wasn't much to see.

https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Elita_One_(G1)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Greenlight
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Lancer
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Chromia_(G1)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Moonracer_(G1)
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Firestar_(G1)


its mostly sporty Arcee like stuff or flat bed cybertron mini vans, i imagine it had to do with the story arc of loading/transporting some stolen energon.
Old Today, 10:49 AM   #4
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 185
Re: Elita-1
What about another episode where she and several others were in it? What did their alt modes look like in that one if they transformed?
Amandahugnkiss is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:59 AM   #5
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 161
Re: Elita-1
this should be the only time elita is seen in vehicle mode and its not a full view
Click image for larger version Name: ElitaVehicle01.jpg Views: 2 Size: 66.7 KB ID: 46506  
Old Today, 11:03 AM   #6
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,752
Re: Elita-1
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
this should be the only time elita is seen in vehicle mode and its not a full view
Thanks, looks very much like Arcee car mode.
