Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Oreo Bot*for giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Studio Series SS-36 Autobot Drift with baby Dinobots has been spotted At US retail. This is an extensive redeco with a new head of the The Last Knight Premier Edition*Drift*which includes the three cute*Baby Dinobots*seen in*The Last Knight*film, and a cardboard backdrop of the Autobot Junkyard. It was found at*Meijer in Normal, Illinois for $29.99. It is kind of a surprise to finally see this figure at US stores since it has been available only via online retailers for a while. A good chance to grab this » Continue Reading.
