Old Today, 10:21 AM
Super_Megatron
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Listed As EB Exc


Thanks to*Ozformers*we can report that the mew My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime figure has been listed as an EB Games exclusive for the Australian market. This was a very unexpected reveal we reported last month.*My Little Prime is part of a special My Little Pone Crossover collection (there are also Ghostbusters and Power Rangers themed figures) and uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime. Australian fans can already pre-order this figure via <a href="https://www.ebgames.com.au/product/toys-and-collectibles/264151-my-little-pony-crossover-collection-transformers-my-little-prime-figure">EB Games &#187; Continue Reading.

The post My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Listed As EB Exclusive In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



