Today, 04:25 PM
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,743
Galactic Odyssey Ecounter 1: Paradron Medics Review
Feeling pretty stoked to*embark on the Galactic Odyssey with the first encounter, that being the Paradron medics, consisting of earth mode Ratchet and Lifeline (an Earthrise Arcee reuse)

https://youtu.be/dpjWzV3PZ7E
