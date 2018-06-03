Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Platinum Edition Dinobots Set Packaging Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more of his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. Now he has revealed art from the*Platinum Edition Dinobots 5-pack. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen*Facebook account. We have the pencils of the*Platinum Edition Dinobots 5-pack*set. This set included G1 styled repaints of*the Age Of Extinction Dinobots:*Grimlock, Slug, Strafe, Slog*and*Snarl. All of them also included new remolded G1 heads for the robot modes. Previously, Ken had shared the pencils of*Grimlock, Slug and Snarl, and today he shared the rest of the Dinobots: Slog*(according to Ken Christiansen, he was named Clobber originally) and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Platinum Edition Dinobots Set Packaging Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
