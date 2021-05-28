Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Gray Prototype Images


Thirsd party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account, have shared images of the updated prototype of their*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime. This a very nice update of the Energon Optimus Prime design. The prototype shows better proportions and a decent poseability even in the combined mode. It also features*a new modular system trailer which allows you different configurations for better playability. Each of Optimus’ drones is nicely sculpted respecting the original cartoon design.*For those wondering about the scale, there are comparison pics next to Fans Hobby MB-15 Naval Commander (Armada Optimus Prime) in combiner/Super mode. Keep in mind that this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Gray Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



