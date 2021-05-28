Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,579

Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Gray Prototype Images



Thirsd party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account, have shared images of the updated prototype of their*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime. This a very nice update of the Energon Optimus Prime design. The prototype shows better proportions and a decent poseability even in the combined mode. It also features*a new modular system trailer which allows you different configurations for better playability. Each of Optimus’ drones is nicely sculpted respecting the original cartoon design.*For those wondering about the scale, there are comparison pics next to Fans Hobby MB-15 Naval Commander (Armada Optimus Prime) in combiner/Super mode. Keep in mind that this



