Hello to everyone out in the multi-verse, here are a question for you all:
Is in your collection do you have any Tf that you have never transformed or you have had it for so long that you have forgot how to transform it from bot to Alt mode?
i remember the transformation of about 3 out of 300+ figures.... about 1/3 of the collection was never transformed cause I can't bother or its just a recolour of something I already have (ER Megs, redwing, hotlink, tiger track, g2 sideswipe, cordon, spin out.....)