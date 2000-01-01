Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:21 AM   #1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 157
Follow up Question
Hello to everyone out in the multi-verse, here are a question for you all:
Is in your collection do you have any Tf that you have never transformed or you have had it for so long that you have forgot how to transform it from bot to Alt mode?
Today, 11:50 AM   #2
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Georgetown, ON
Posts: 1,086
Re: Follow up Question
Most of my FansToys figures
Among the winners, there is no room for the weak
Today, 12:03 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 647
Re: Follow up Question
i remember the transformation of about 3 out of 300+ figures.... about 1/3 of the collection was never transformed cause I can't bother or its just a recolour of something I already have (ER Megs, redwing, hotlink, tiger track, g2 sideswipe, cordon, spin out.....)
