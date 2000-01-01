Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 157

Follow up Question Hello to everyone out in the multi-verse, here are a question for you all:

Is in your collection do you have any Tf that you have never transformed or you have had it for so long that you have forgot how to transform it from bot to Alt mode?

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________