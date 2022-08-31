Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,863
VF-1S God Of Flame Macross/Robotech Valkyrie (G1 Jetfire Deco) By Kitz Concept


And we have quite a surprise to share with you. Hong Kong based company Kitz Concept is releasing a new line of figures from the classic Macross/Robotech series which includes transformable 1/72 Valkyrie/Veritech fighters. We were surprised to find a listing for a limited edition*1/72 VF-1S God Of Flame in a special deco totally inspired by the G1 Jetfire toy. For those who may not know or remember it, the G1 Jetfire figure was indeed a redeco of the Takatoku Toys Macross VF-1S Super Valkyrie toy. This will be a very limited edition of only 1000 units (500 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post VF-1S God Of Flame Macross/Robotech Valkyrie (G1 Jetfire Deco) By Kitz Concept appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



