Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,724

Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park x Transformers Announced



The official Transformers



The post







More... The official Transformers Instagram and Facebook accounts have uploaded our first promotional video of the next installment in the Transformers Collaborative line:*Jurassic Park x Transformers is coming! This is our first teaser video showing a enormous dinosaur foot leaving a footprint that converts into the Jurassic Park x Transformers logo. There’s still no images of information about the figures on this crossover, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!The post Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park x Transformers Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca