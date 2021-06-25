Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
The official Transformers Instagram and Facebook accounts have uploaded our first promotional video of the next installment in the Transformers Collaborative line:*Jurassic Park x Transformers is coming! This is our first teaser video showing a enormous dinosaur foot leaving a footprint that converts into the Jurassic Park x Transformers logo. There’s still no images of information about the figures on this crossover, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

Old Today, 03:04 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Re: Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park x Transformers Announced
trailbreaker retool into the 90s GMC looking SUV? or a BW megs into a JP trex? 2 pack?
