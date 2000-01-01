Today, 05:45 PM #1 ironhide_warmachine Generation 2 Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Posts: 125 Letting go of the KO



1. I have 4x KO titans return legend scaled Gnaw that I want to let go of. They are used and will come with all the misprinted collector cards plus instruction if needed. I am asking for CAD 25 for all four Gnaws (sell as a lot only). Shipping will be at buyers expense.



2. Also letting go of KO movie age of extinction AD31 armor knight Optimus prime. This is a high quality KO and had me fooled for the longest time. It was a tough pill to swallow when I realized . Used but complete. I can sell it with or without the box. I am asking for CAD 40. Again shipping will be at buyers expense.



I will only accept paypal. Shipping within Canada only.



Also if anyone interested contacts me I request your patience because I usually never sell my stuff and I do have other obligations. Thanks.



