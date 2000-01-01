Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted broadside Togans return
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:59 AM   #1
Autobotmech
Voyager class Truckbot
Autobotmech's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Halifax, NS
Posts: 194
Send a message via Skype™ to Autobotmech
Wanted broadside Togans return
Hello folks.
I'm looking for a Titans return broad side, preferably for local pick up in Halifax, Nova Scotia.




Thanks kindly,

Autobotmech.
__________________
"And thats how its..erm done..?"


------------------------------------------------
My Feed back.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ht=Autobotmech
Autobotmech is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Loyal Subjects TRANSFORMERS lot of 13 Vinyl Figure Optimus, Megatron, Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Starscream 2010 95% COMPLETE MIB
Transformers
Lot of 4 Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Combaticons Bruticus Deluxe Limbs MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Fansproject Transformers Lost Exo Realm LER-01 Dinobots Columpio Drepan Grimlock
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.