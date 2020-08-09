|
Transformers Cyberverse Iaconus And Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Chase & Medix Out At A
Via*Ozformers
*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Iaconus And*Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Chase & Medix*are out at Australian retail. Ultimate class Iaconus was found at*Toyworld in Fremantle, Western Australia. Additionally, the latest Rescue Bots Academy Rescan wave with Chase Dragracer and Medix Offoad were spotted at a Kmart in Brisbane. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Cyberverse Iaconus And Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Chase & Medix Out At Australian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca