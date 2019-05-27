|
BLUE-Lobster BL-01 X-Frank (Autobot X) Renders
New 3P company*BLUE-Lobster
*has shared via their Weibo account
*the colored renders of their first project: BL-01 X-Frank (Autobot X). Autobot X is a character brought from the classic G1 cartoon episode 17: Autobot Spike. On this episode, Spike was seriously injured and his mind transferred into a Frankenstein-like body made of Autobot spare parts. As you should expect, this is a non-transformable figure but with a total cartoon-accurate design. The renders are shown next to the original G1 character model and we can see that it is very close to the Autobot X we saw in the old G1 » Continue Reading.
