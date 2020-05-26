Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Media Holdings: Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released


IDW Media Holdings, parent company of Transformers x Back To The Future, Transformers and My Little Pony / Transformers comics home IDW Publishing, released its third quarter fiscal year 2020 results detailing a net loss per share of $(0.47) on revenue of $8.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Navigating a turbulent quarter covered on these pages, IDW Publishing posted increased revenue from $4.7 million in 2Q20 to $5.2 million in 3Q20. From comments by Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer: In the third quarter, IDWs publishing operations continued to be impacted by the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Media Holdings: Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



