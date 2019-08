evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 519

Re: Lancer available within Canada now at Northmen Man, I'll believe it when I see it



Northmen still hasn't gotten in Ricochet & Red Swoop

Listings are still marked as pre-orders, with expected arrival date of February 2019



Believe me, I'm dying for a chance to get these for less than $40 apiece too

Saw a few RedSwoops at TFCon, marked way the hell up (like $60 each or something completely insane)



I fell for that with the TR-clone 2-pack ($60 at a con), never again

