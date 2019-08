Optimus Prime: More Than Meets The Eye Art Print by Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles website has listed a new*Optimus Prime: More Than Meets The Eye Art Print. This is a very nice art featuring G1 Optimus Prime in his iconic shooting pose in the air from the classic Transformer animated movie.*Each print has an authorized, automated artist Darren Tan signature as well as an embossed Seal of Authenticity as a part of the limited edition of 300 pieces. You can pre-order it from Sideshow Website for $95.00 and expected for release on between September and October 2019. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post » Continue Reading. The post Optimus Prime: More Than Meets The Eye Art Print by Sideshow Collectibles appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM