Optimus Prime: More Than Meets The Eye Art Print by Sideshow Collectibles
Sideshow Collectibles website has listed
a new*Optimus Prime: More Than Meets The Eye Art Print. This is a very nice art featuring G1 Optimus Prime in his iconic shooting pose in the air from the classic Transformer animated movie.*Each print has an authorized, automated artist Darren Tan signature as well as an embossed Seal of Authenticity as a part of the limited edition of 300 pieces. You can pre-order it from Sideshow Website
for $95.00 and expected for release on between September and October 2019. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post » Continue Reading.
