MadnessMechanic Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: Scarborough, Ontario Posts: 130

Generations Selects Shattered Glass Ratchet Disclaimer: I do not yet have Shattered Glass Ratchet, I have the dual- pack with him and Optimus on order.



However all I'm interested in is Optimus. Is there anyone in the Scarborough- Toronto area (or further if you're willing to pay shipping) interested in just SG Ratchet?



Please either message me or comment below if you're willing to work a deal for him.

You're only given a little spark of madness.

You mustn't lose it.

~Robin Williams __________________