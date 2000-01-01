|
Generations Selects Shattered Glass Ratchet
Disclaimer: I do not yet have Shattered Glass Ratchet, I have the dual- pack with him and Optimus on order.
However all I'm interested in is Optimus. Is there anyone in the Scarborough- Toronto area (or further if you're willing to pay shipping) interested in just SG Ratchet?
Please either message me or comment below if you're willing to work a deal for him.
__________________
You're only given a little spark of madness.
You mustn't lose it.
~Robin Williams