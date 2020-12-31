|
Transformers Masterpiece Skids Revealed!
Takara Tomy
are busy kicking off 2021 with Masterpiece announcement – MP Skids is coming! Right now it’s just line art, no prototypes or other details. Check it out below and let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards! Translated Tweet: \ Masterpiece Skids / There are several new MP products scheduled to be released this year, one of which is “Skids”. With instinctive deformation and a wide range of movement, it is a new work that will be a hybrid version of MP these days! We will update the information from time to time » Continue Reading.
