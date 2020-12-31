Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece Skids Revealed!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,949
Transformers Masterpiece Skids Revealed!


Takara Tomy are busy kicking off 2021 with Masterpiece announcement – MP Skids is coming! Right now it’s just line art, no prototypes or other details. Check it out below and let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards! Translated Tweet: \ Masterpiece Skids / There are several new MP products scheduled to be released this year, one of which is “Skids”. With instinctive deformation and a wide range of movement, it is a new work that will be a hybrid version of MP these days! We will update the information from time to time &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Skids Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #2
steamwhistle
Masterpiece
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,056
Re: Transformers Masterpiece Skids Revealed!
Yes!

but uh-oh. next year is going to be expensive...
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Animated Lot - Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Blurr, Jazz, Lockdown
Transformers
Hascon 2017 Optimus Prime Power Bank New
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Parts lot
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
2001 Hasbro Transformers Robots in Disguise Grimlock 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimal Optimus Prime Figure Incomplete 1998 With Gun
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.