Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:19 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,132
Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail
Thanks to Ultra Macnus and a slew of others we have confirmation that the Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor three pack is now out at Toys R Us.

This set runs for $99.99 plus taxes, and features a deco and remould that closer resembles the original G1 mail away toys.

Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20190829_111452.jpg Views: 24 Size: 64.3 KB ID: 44695  
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:59 PM   #2
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Alexander Quinn's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,583
Re: Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail
I wouldn’t mind a regular 3 pack release, but not a fan of the techno colour mismash going on here. I know it’s an homage, but still not digging it.
Alexander Quinn is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:59 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,051
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift View Post
Thanks to Ultra Macnus and a slew of others we have confirmation that the Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor three pack is now out at Toys R Us.

This set runs for $99.99 plus taxes, and features a deco and remould that closer resembles the original G1 mail away toys.

Happy Hunting!
I think I'm gonna bite if I can find one. It's easy to buy it on site and then get that sweet, sweet LPG price match when the inevitable sale hits before the 45 day window is up.

(yes I know they've changed their return policy some; get that R ZONE card if you haven't. But I'm pretty sure the Low Price Guarantee in-store still works the same as it has for years).
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:05 PM   #4
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,051
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Alexander Quinn View Post
I wouldnt mind a regular 3 pack release, but not a fan of the techno colour mismash going on here. I know its an homage, but still not digging it.
Oh man. You just know somebody's going to buy the box set and 3 of the regular toys, then replace the normal deluxe boxes with the multicolor guys. so they can get the threepack accessories but the cartoon colors. lol
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of the Fallen Movie Devastator Supreme Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-22 ULTRA MAGNUS, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-24 STAR SABER, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Sealed case of 2. YOTH Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP-10) MISB [G1] Platinum Ed.
Transformers
Combiner Wars (CW) DEVASTATOR MISB (never opened) straight from sealed case.
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.