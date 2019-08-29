Quote:
|
Originally Posted by down_shift
Thanks to Ultra Macnus and a slew of others we have confirmation that the Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor three pack is now out at Toys R Us.
This set runs for $99.99 plus taxes, and features a deco and remould that closer resembles the original G1 mail away toys.
Happy Hunting!
I think I'm gonna bite if I can find one. It's easy to buy it on site and then get that sweet, sweet LPG price match when the inevitable sale hits before the 45 day window is up.
(yes I know they've changed their return policy some; get that R ZONE card if you haven't. But I'm pretty sure the Low Price Guarantee in-store still works the same as it has for years).