Today, 02:19 PM #1 down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,132 Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail Thanks to Ultra Macnus and a slew of others we have confirmation that the Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor three pack is now out at Toys R Us.



This set runs for $99.99 plus taxes, and features a deco and remould that closer resembles the original G1 mail away toys.



Happy Hunting! Attached Thumbnails Today, 02:59 PM #2 Alexander Quinn Sarcasti-con Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Barrie, ON Posts: 1,583 Re: Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail I wouldn’t mind a regular 3 pack release, but not a fan of the techno colour mismash going on here. I know it’s an homage, but still not digging it. Today, 02:59 PM #3 RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,051 Re: Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail Quote: down_shift Originally Posted by Thanks to Ultra Macnus and a slew of others we have confirmation that the Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor three pack is now out at Toys R Us.



This set runs for $99.99 plus taxes, and features a deco and remould that closer resembles the original G1 mail away toys.



Happy Hunting!



I think I'm gonna bite if I can find one. It's easy to buy it on site and then get that sweet, sweet LPG price match when the inevitable sale hits before the 45 day window is up.(yes I know they've changed their return policy some; get that R ZONE card if you haven't. But I'm pretty sure the Low Price Guarantee in-store still works the same as it has for years).

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Today, 03:05 PM #4 RNSrobot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 2,051 Re: Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Retail Quote: Alexander Quinn Originally Posted by I wouldnt mind a regular 3 pack release, but not a fan of the techno colour mismash going on here. I know its an homage, but still not digging it. Oh man. You just know somebody's going to buy the box set and 3 of the regular toys, then replace the normal deluxe boxes with the multicolor guys. so they can get the threepack accessories but the cartoon colors. lol

