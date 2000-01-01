Originally released in 1992, this is the 2002 reissue of the Micromaster Sixturbo team (or it might be the 2003 Universe Defensor). I was told it was Sixturbo but with both releases looking so close to one another it could be either. Either way, this guy is made up of Neo-Wheel (or Hot Spot), Road-Police (or Prowl, also Road Police was just updated in the Siege line), Sireen (or First Aid) who might have the most unique micromaster transformation ever, Glide (or Groove), Discharge (or Red Alert and Circuit (or Streetwise). It also doesn't hurt that the parts forming pieces make a little drone plane thingy in their own right!
