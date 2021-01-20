PREVIEWSworld rolls out an early view of Dan Khanna
‘s retailer incentive cover for Transformers Escape issue #5, now tagged with an in shops date of July 7th. The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion! Stay tuned for more comics news on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover » Continue Reading.
