Hasbro Middle-East 2017 Transformers Toy Lineup



Hasbro Middle-East is letting us know of the 2017 Transformers release slate. Majority of the figures released in 2015/2016 will get a release this year in the Middle-East. Itís a little late but better late than never. The list includes Transformers: Generations, Transformers: Rescue Bots and Transformers: Robots In Disguise. New info: Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Shelf Date/Street Date is confirmed for Middle-East as May 2017. Transformers: The Last Knight Role Play Masks announced Transformers: The Last Knight 12″ Titan Changers announced. Transformers: Robots In Disguise Crash Combiners are renamed as Quick Combiners. You can check out the complete



