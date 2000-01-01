Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Mega Truck
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #1
JTCh
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 662
Mega Truck
Met up with Mega Truck for a quick deal just now, swift fast deal and had a nice chat too! Thanks!
__________________
My BST Feedback
My Sale Thread
JTCh is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream mp-11 KBB version Mp11
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Fansproject Transformers Lost Exo Realm LER-01 Dinobots Columpio Drepan Grimlock
Transformers
KFC Transformers Doubledeck Twincast blaster Eavi Metal Blue
Transformers
Badcube Transformers OTS Special-01 Sentinel Blaze Sunstreaker Sunsurge Red
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.