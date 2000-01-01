Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:13 PM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 29
Hexxinq Wants
Titans Return:

Repugnus with Solus Prime

Combiner Wars:

Computron Gift Set

Power of the Primes:

Rodimus Unicronus

Throne of the Primes

Punch-Counterpunch

Siege:

Refraktor

Studio Series:

All of Wave 5 Deluxe

Cogman

Shatter

Optimus Prime (Bumblebee)

Jetfire

Masterpiece:

Laserwave

Optimus Prime (MP10)

Thundercracker



Note:

Low income job, so may need to wait a few weeks to actually purchase. If another offer arises, please go ahead with it, but also please inform me. I will remove listings when I find them in store also. Also available to trade a ROTF Supreme Class Devastator for things near or equal to value.
Last edited by Hexxinq; Today at 03:15 PM.
