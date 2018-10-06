|
IDW Optimus Prime Final Issue 25 ? Cover By Kei Zama And Josh Burcham
See you space cowboy! IDW Optimus Prime is getting closer to the end, and talented comic book colorist Josh Burcham*has been kind to share the*IDW Optimus Prime Final Issue 25 Cover for our viewing pleasure. This amazing cover, drawn and inked by popular artist Kei Zama
, surfaced via Josh Burcham’s Twitter
. This is the end of the road for all those who were following Robots In Disguise, later known as The Transformers, and then as Optimus Prime. The cover brings us a great collection of characters from this saga, all surrounding an stoic Optimus Prime in the center. » Continue Reading.
