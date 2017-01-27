WereDragon EX Beasty Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 301

Re: Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images I can say that Megatronia is the most puzzling UW release to me. It seems that Takara followed the results of a poll initiated by Hasbro to choose which molds would comprise Victorion, but then went on to change everything else about the character, from the names of the gestalt and her component bots, her faction, her colors and her backstory. If Takara is going to make such radical changes, why bother sticking with the mold choices? Why not, say, replace some of the molds like one of the helicopters, with something else for a more distinct visual identity for the component bots? Literally the only thing Megatronia has in common with Victorion is physical appearance and the fact that they are both female. It all seemed so baffling to me. Also, I question why people might want Megatronia, since by importing from Japan, you pay quite a markup, and there's no Rust Dust equivalent bot, so you're getting 5 bots instead of 6, which seems like the buyer is getting the short end of the stick.