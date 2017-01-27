Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,896
Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images


Thanks to the Twitter of TF_pr, we have a couple new images of the upcoming Unite Warriors Baldigus (Ruination) and just-released Unite Warriors Megatronia sets! One of the images features Megatronia standing alongside Legends Astrotrain, and the second shows Megatronia elbowing Baldigus for room. From the looks of it, Baldigus is ready and will likely be seen in package soon. Unite Warriors Baldigus is currently up for pre-order via our sponsors and Unite Warriors Megatronia is just starting to come instock through our sponsors, so check out the images after the jump, and be sure to pick up your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia – New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:28 PM   #2
WereDragon EX
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 301
Re: Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images
I can say that Megatronia is the most puzzling UW release to me. It seems that Takara followed the results of a poll initiated by Hasbro to choose which molds would comprise Victorion, but then went on to change everything else about the character, from the names of the gestalt and her component bots, her faction, her colors and her backstory. If Takara is going to make such radical changes, why bother sticking with the mold choices? Why not, say, replace some of the molds like one of the helicopters, with something else for a more distinct visual identity for the component bots? Literally the only thing Megatronia has in common with Victorion is physical appearance and the fact that they are both female. It all seemed so baffling to me. Also, I question why people might want Megatronia, since by importing from Japan, you pay quite a markup, and there's no Rust Dust equivalent bot, so you're getting 5 bots instead of 6, which seems like the buyer is getting the short end of the stick.
WereDragon EX is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:39 PM   #3
optimusb39
Alternator
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 955
Re: Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images
Cuz fembots....
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:41 PM   #4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,126
Re: Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images
Well, I did preorder Megatronia from AutomatonToys. It's the first and only UW set I've pulled the trigger on, and it's precisely because Takara took pains to give the figures all-new decos and identities, making it (in my mind, anyway) more than a simple double-dip on Victorion. I fully admit I may be fooling myself, lol. But considering how many mold re-uses we got from the CW line, purporting to be different characters, what's one more?
__________________


Check out my feedback thread!
positivelyken is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:42 PM   #5
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,690
Re: Unite Warriors Baldigus and Megatronia ? New Images
I'm only waiting on Baldigus and anxiously I might add
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1987 G1 Transformer Computron Not Complete
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise - Build Team - Landfill - Used MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Heroes of Cybertron Lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Piranacon BBTS Reissue G1 Commemorative Seacons Decepticons
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Night Time Ratchet, loose and 100% comp.
Transformers
G1 Transformer - Heroic Autobot Red Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.