Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Good Luck Slayback (Eric) and thanks!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:21 AM   #1
canprime
Titanium
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,294
Good Luck Slayback (Eric) and thanks!
In case you are unaware, Slayback (Eric) who ran Madhaus Toys, as well as selling here (Toronto) is moving west.

Unfortunately for all of us who got our Takara/3P fix through Eric he has shut down his operation. So you will have to go elsewhere.

I have known Eric since University, so about 25 years! Good Lord that is a long time!! He is a great guy, and I can't thank him enough for providing me my plastic crack all these years.

So I just wanted to say good luck to him in Vancouver, & thanks for the memories. Good Luck Eric!
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:49 AM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,131
Re: Good Luck Slayback (Eric) and thanks!
Good luck Eric, hope you still drop by GTA from time to time to take in a TFCON or other toyshow!
__________________


WTB (MISB/MIB):
Filmation MOTUC

B/S/T Threads:
TFCON 2018 Transformers - Cybertron.ca
 Action Figures - ActionFigureNews
 G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank

Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1987 Headmaster Highbrow Complete
Transformers
Transformers FansProject Causality Crossfire CA-09 Car Crash
Transformers
Transformers FansProject Causality Crossfire CA-11 Down Force
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Arcee with 3 blades
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Voyager Bulkhead
Transformers
Transformers Genrations Lot 8 (Titans Return, Combiner Wars) used + new
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen - DEVASTATOR
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.