Good Luck Slayback (Eric) and thanks! In case you are unaware, Slayback (Eric) who ran Madhaus Toys, as well as selling here (Toronto) is moving west.



Unfortunately for all of us who got our Takara/3P fix through Eric he has shut down his operation. So you will have to go elsewhere.



I have known Eric since University, so about 25 years! Good Lord that is a long time!! He is a great guy, and I can't thank him enough for providing me my plastic crack all these years.



So I just wanted to say good luck to him in Vancouver, & thanks for the memories. Good Luck Eric!