Today, 04:12 PM
ssjgoku22
Ebay Selling Conundrum
So, this whole situation is just weird. I had a listing up on Ebay selling a Legends scale Iron Factory Heat Death figure (Transmetal 2 Megatron). I just recieved an email today from Ebay stating that the listing was removed due to Hasbro Inc. reporting it.

For the listing title, I did put Megatron in it. It was written as follows: Iron Factory EX-42 Heat Death (TM2 Megatron) (excellent condition, read descrip)

In the message, this was the reasoning behind the removal of the listing:
- Your listing was reported by Hasbro Inc. for using their brand name inappropriately. eBays Verified Rights Owner (VeRO) program offers intellectual property owner(s) a way to report listings that they believe infringe on their rights
- Brand names cannot be used in listings if the product isnt manufactured by, or compatible with, that brand. You may use "compatible with", "fits", or "for" before a brand name, if the item described is specifically designed to be compatible with the products of that brand
-- Using a trademark owner's logos without permission is not allowed.
- If you believe a mistake has been made, you will need to contact the rights owner directly. If the rights owner approves your appeal, please have them contact us directly to reinstate your listing(s)

You can send an email to:
brandprotection@mm-hasbro.com

So is Hasbro going to start going after small sellers on Ebay and other sites for selling 3rd Party products that use the actual name of the character? This seems so petty. They're acting as if I'm a large retail chain selling multiple products that use their branding. The other odd thing is that there are other listings on Ebay for the exact same figure which also use the name Megatron in their title and they haven't been removed.


Regardless, this is very weird. Has anyone else run into this problem before? Makes you think is Hasbro going to start shutting down websites that sell 3rd Party Transformers etc.
Today, 04:16 PM
GotBot
Re: Ebay Selling Conundrum
How petty and childish can Hasbro be?
I can no longer respect anything about that company. They put old rich man money over fans. Alienate anyone not in 'medical. I think the writing is on the wall and they are in wayyy more trouble financially than they admit. Bigger they are, harder they fall.
Today, 04:51 PM
NightshadeX
Re: Ebay Selling Conundrum
I had that happen to me once before. It's random and annoying as I had sold a number of things before getting hit ("Omega Supreme" I think).

What sucks is it was my second time and I wondered about the second time and the first was like 10 years ago selling authentic Babylon 5 DVD fatpack and I said "discs are identical to the thinpak" and that got struck as on the apparent belief it was fake (no it meant it was the fat pack for those that weren't aware of it). And even though I explained it wasn't and seemed to be accepted, the strike is still on my record. VERY annoying.
