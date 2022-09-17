We have something very interesting to share with all Transformers Animated fans out there. Thanks to Twitter user*@KeyanCarlile
have shared a short video showing some*Transformers Animated unseen test footage & rnused score. This material comes from a DVD which was part of*Derrick Wyatt’s private collection (which was sold to a store
in California).*This DVD contains early Transformers Animated test footage including unfinished scenes and there are three proposed scores on the disk from the composers of Teen Titans. Watch a short video sample after the break as well as some screencaps. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates » Continue Reading.
