Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,923
Transformers Animated Unseen Test Footage & Unused Score Discovered


We have something very interesting to share with all Transformers Animated fans out there. Thanks to Twitter user @KeyanCarlile have shared a short video showing some Transformers Animated unseen test footage & unused score. This material comes from a DVD which was part of Derrick Wyatt's private collection (which was sold to a store in California). This DVD contains early Transformers Animated test footage including unfinished scenes and there are three proposed scores on the disk from the composers of Teen Titans. Watch a short video sample after the break as well as some screencaps. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates

The post Transformers Animated Unseen Test Footage & Unused Score Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



