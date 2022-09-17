Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,923
Generation Toys GT-11D Darknight (Black Beast Sideswipe) Color Prototype Images


Via*??????on Weibo*we our first images of*Generation Toys GT-11D Darknight (Black Beast Sideswipe). Generations-Toys is back with a very nice and elegant black and gold redeco of their*GT-11 Red Bull/Beast Sideswipe*which transforms into a mechanic bull. This design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. The robot mode looks like good old G1 Sideswipe, with classic details like his shoulder cannon and original parts like two small horns on his head with a good range of poseability and a solid beast mode. According to the information shared in &#187; Continue Reading.

