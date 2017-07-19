|
TFNation ReAnimated Trial and Error
TFNation have announced that this year’s convention will have an exclusive, 60 page graphic novel. Titled Transformers Animated: Trial and Error
, this graphic novel will present a possible conclusion to the much-loved show, drawing on official story hooks from the unmade fourth season from the creators themselves! Featuring a script by TFWiki’s Chris McFeely and the Allspark Almanac’s Jim Sorenson, the project boasts art by Ed Pirrie, Herzspalter, and Gavin Spence, lettering by Andrew Turnbull, and cover artwork by Josh Perez – Josh is also responsible for the original character designs featured in the story! TFNation 2017 will be » Continue Reading.
The post TFNation ReAnimated Trial and Error
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.