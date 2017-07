TFNation ReAnimated Trial and Error

TFNation have announced that this year's convention will have an exclusive, 60 page graphic novel. Titled Transformers Animated: Trial and Error , this graphic novel will present a possible conclusion to the much-loved show, drawing on official story hooks from the unmade fourth season from the creators themselves! Featuring a script by TFWiki's Chris McFeely and the Allspark Almanac's Jim Sorenson, the project boasts art by Ed Pirrie, Herzspalter, and Gavin Spence, lettering by Andrew Turnbull, and cover artwork by Josh Perez – Josh is also responsible for the original character designs featured in the story! TFNation 2017 will be