Official Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Promotional Video

Takara Tomy have uploaded via their YouTube Channel *an official Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Promotional video. The video features a Takara Tomy designer showing off the new Masterpiece incarnation of Hound. Other parts of the video are in stop-motion revealing the very clever transformation and the way Hound hides the alt mode wheels inside his legs. To top it all, we have a clear look at the accessories like the extra roof, Spike figurine and hologram and more. While the video is region locked, we have a mirror thanks to TFND On Facebook *for your viewing pleasure. Check the video below,