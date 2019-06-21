Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Official Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Promotional Video


Takara Tomy have uploaded via their YouTube Channel*an official Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Promotional video. The video features a Takara Tomy designer showing off the new Masterpiece incarnation of Hound. Other parts of the video are in stop-motion revealing the very clever transformation and the way Hound hides the alt mode wheels inside his legs. To top it all, we have a clear look at the accessories like the extra roof, Spike figurine and hologram and more. While the video is region locked, we have a mirror thanks to TFND On Facebook*for your viewing pleasure. Check the video below, &#187; Continue Reading.

TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
