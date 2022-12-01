DCompose Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Moncton, NB Posts: 781

WTB: TF Legacy G2 Sideswipe & Dead End Hi! Looks like I may have missed my window to find these locally.



I'm looking for 1 dead end and 3 Sideswipes



I'll pay extra for them as well, shipping too.



I'd also trade if you are looking for MOTU Origins or TF G1 walmart reissues.



Cheers!



