A Thank You Note From Steve Jablonsky

It's not an exaggeration when we say that 'one of the best things about Transformers Live Action Movie Series is the magnificent score from*Steve Jablonsky'. The very moment 'Arrival To Earth' started playing, we all fell in love with his music. Sadly, the*maestro will not be composing for Transformers: Bumblebee movie. That honer now resides with* Dario Marianelli . Therefore, Mr. Jablonsky issued a special 'Thank You' note to the Transformers fans via his official Facebook page. Snippet: "Im sure most of you know the whole point of the Bumblebee movie is to do something completely different from the Bay