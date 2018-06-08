|
Kei Zama to attend TFNation 2018
TFNation have*announced their next guest
. Joining TFNation 2018 is IDW artist*Kei Zama! Kei Zama’s artwork is something we’ve all been enjoying in IDW’s Optimus Prime since it launched in December 2016, with her art providing a dark yet retro take on Transformers that perfectly fit the mood of the Optimus Prime ongoing series. Outside of Transformers, Kei has made a dream come true by working on British comic magazine 2000AD, which is cited as one of the inspirations for her artwork, as well as doing work for Marvel on their Scarlet Witch ongoing series. Kei Zama will be in » Continue Reading.
