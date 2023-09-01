Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Fear or Courage's holiday Transformers, Amiibo, and Nintendo sales.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:02 PM   #1
Fear or Courage
Beasty
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Pickering
Posts: 383
Fear or Courage's holiday Transformers, Amiibo, and Nintendo sales.
Hi, all. Looking to downsize my collection for the new year, and earn some scratch along the was. All figures are loose unless otherwise noted, and complete and in great shape unless otherwise noted (I didn't break out all the accessories for the photos.) DM for sales, and if you want closer pics. Will gladly do deals, especially for multiple purchases. Non-Transformers stuff (mostly Nintendo) donwnthread.

Gens Selects:
Star Convoy, with box. Tiny paint chip at very top of chrome chest star. Stickers have been applied. $180
Super Megatron, with box. $180

Robot Masters:
Reverse Convoy, with box. Gray plastic has yellowed, see photo. $150
Lio Convoy, with box (includes all the guns). $100

RID2001 Spychangers:
Optimus Prime $30
Ultra Magnus $30
X-Brawn/Scourge $40
Prowl 2/Side Swipe (not pictured): $30

Studio Series Bumblebee Movie:
Deluxes $25: Ratchet, Ironhide, Wheeljack, Cliffjumper, B-127, Offroad Bumblebee, Car Shatter, Chopper Dropkick
Thrust: $35
Shockwave: Make an Offer

Studio 86:
Brawn: $25
Jazz: $20, parts have slightly yellowed (visible in photo)

Generations:
Titan Master Overboard: $10
Titan Master Shuffler: $10
POTP Wreck-Gar: $35
Siege Magnus: $40
Earthrise Optimus, interior of trailer has Toyhax labels, includes rest of labels un-applied, has silver paint splatter on the right of the chest (see photo): $55
Kingdom Shadow Panther Loose: $15
Kingdom Shadow Panther Boxed: $20
Legacy Orion Pax (Kup retool): $60
POTP Blastoff (includes Prime Master): $60

Transformers Retro:
Hound, green paint on arm has scrape (see photo.) Two out of three missiles un-snipped from sprue. Includes box: $35

Third Party:
Ocular Max Sphinx Regenesis (MP G2 Mirage) with packaging. $80
X-Transbots Masterpiece Shafter, with box (not pictured): $60

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron:
Luke?s X-Wing $20
TIE Fighter: $15

Amiibo, etc. mostly all loose:
Venusaur (boxed) $35
BOTW Guardian $40
Pac-Man $30
Luigi (Smash Bros) $15
8-Bit Mario (game colors) $25
8-Bit Link $35
Dr. Mario $30
Lucina $30
Shovel Knight $25
Wolf Link/Midna $40
Link (Ocarina of Time) $30
Young Link (Majora?s Mask) $30
Toon Zelda $30
Toon Link (Wind Waker) $30
Zelda (Smash Bros) $30
Ganondorf (Smash Bros)
Toon Link (Smash Bros)
Link (Smash Bros) $30
Sheik (Smash Bros) $30
Zelda (BOTW) $30
Link (BOTW, Horse Rider) $30
Link (BOTW, Archer) $30
Bokoblin (BOTW) $30
World of Nintendo Inkling Girl figure (large) $15

Classic Game Consoles, used, mint and complete:
NES Classic, with Hyperkin controller extension cable $140
SNES Classic, with Hyperkin controller extension cable$140
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Amiibos 1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 89.4 KB ID: 54151   Click image for larger version Name: Amiibos 2.jpg Views: 3 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 54152   Click image for larger version Name: Big Tickets.jpg Views: 4 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 54153   Click image for larger version Name: Gens Stuff.jpg Views: 3 Size: 100.4 KB ID: 54154   Click image for larger version Name: Nes and Snes Boxed.jpg Views: 2 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 54155  

Click image for larger version Name: Optimus Paint.jpg Views: 3 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 54156   Click image for larger version Name: Studio 86.jpg Views: 2 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 54157   Click image for larger version Name: Studio Bee.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.2 KB ID: 54158   Click image for larger version Name: Threep Retro Star Wars.jpg Views: 1 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 54159   Click image for larger version Name: Hound Damage.jpg Views: 0 Size: 82.2 KB ID: 54160  

__________________
Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018
Fear or Courage is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.