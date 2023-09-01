Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 383

Fear or Courage's holiday Transformers, Amiibo, and Nintendo sales. Hi, all. Looking to downsize my collection for the new year, and earn some scratch along the was. All figures are loose unless otherwise noted, and complete and in great shape unless otherwise noted (I didn't break out all the accessories for the photos.) DM for sales, and if you want closer pics. Will gladly do deals, especially for multiple purchases. Non-Transformers stuff (mostly Nintendo) donwnthread.



Gens Selects:

Star Convoy, with box. Tiny paint chip at very top of chrome chest star. Stickers have been applied. $180

Super Megatron, with box. $180



Robot Masters:

Reverse Convoy, with box. Gray plastic has yellowed, see photo. $150

Lio Convoy, with box (includes all the guns). $100



RID2001 Spychangers:

Optimus Prime $30

Ultra Magnus $30

X-Brawn/Scourge $40

Prowl 2/Side Swipe (not pictured): $30



Studio Series Bumblebee Movie:

Deluxes $25: Ratchet, Ironhide, Wheeljack, Cliffjumper, B-127, Offroad Bumblebee, Car Shatter, Chopper Dropkick

Thrust: $35

Shockwave: Make an Offer



Studio 86:

Brawn: $25

Jazz: $20, parts have slightly yellowed (visible in photo)



Generations:

Titan Master Overboard: $10

Titan Master Shuffler: $10

POTP Wreck-Gar: $35

Siege Magnus: $40

Earthrise Optimus, interior of trailer has Toyhax labels, includes rest of labels un-applied, has silver paint splatter on the right of the chest (see photo): $55

Kingdom Shadow Panther Loose: $15

Kingdom Shadow Panther Boxed: $20

Legacy Orion Pax (Kup retool): $60

POTP Blastoff (includes Prime Master): $60



Transformers Retro:

Hound, green paint on arm has scrape (see photo.) Two out of three missiles un-snipped from sprue. Includes box: $35



Third Party:

Ocular Max Sphinx Regenesis (MP G2 Mirage) with packaging. $80

X-Transbots Masterpiece Shafter, with box (not pictured): $60



Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron:

Luke?s X-Wing $20

TIE Fighter: $15



Amiibo, etc. mostly all loose:

Venusaur (boxed) $35

BOTW Guardian $40

Pac-Man $30

Luigi (Smash Bros) $15

8-Bit Mario (game colors) $25

8-Bit Link $35

Dr. Mario $30

Lucina $30

Shovel Knight $25

Wolf Link/Midna $40

Link (Ocarina of Time) $30

Young Link (Majora?s Mask) $30

Toon Zelda $30

Toon Link (Wind Waker) $30

Zelda (Smash Bros) $30

Ganondorf (Smash Bros)

Toon Link (Smash Bros)

Link (Smash Bros) $30

Sheik (Smash Bros) $30

Zelda (BOTW) $30

Link (BOTW, Horse Rider) $30

Link (BOTW, Archer) $30

Bokoblin (BOTW) $30

World of Nintendo Inkling Girl figure (large) $15



Classic Game Consoles, used, mint and complete:

NES Classic, with Hyperkin controller extension cable $140

SNES Classic, with Hyperkin controller extension cable$140 Attached Thumbnails









