Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,069
Takara Tomy Official Apology and Collection Notice Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy


We had listened to rumors about the*recalling of the Encore God Fire Convoy reissue in China, due to several quality control issues on this expensive set. Finally, we have a*Takara Tomy Official Apology and Collection Notice Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy. The official statement was found at the Takara Tomy Website*by our 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual. He was kind to summarize the text for us. According to this document, Takara Tomy send an apology to all their customers about a QC issue with the electronics. Basically a swap with the “Magna Laser” and “Magna Vulcan” speeches and sounds. There’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Official Apology and Collection Notice Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
