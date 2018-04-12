|
Takara Tomy Official Apology and Collection Notice Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy
We had listened to rumors about the*recalling of the Encore God Fire Convoy reissue in China, due to several quality control issues on this expensive set. Finally, we have a*Takara Tomy Official Apology and Collection Notice Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy. The official statement was found at the Takara Tomy Website
*by our 2005 Boards member Gamerlingual. He was kind to summarize the text for us. According to this document, Takara Tomy send an apology to all their customers about a QC issue with the electronics. Basically a swap with the “Magna Laser” and “Magna Vulcan” speeches and sounds. There’s » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Official Apology and Collection Notice Regarding Encore God Fire Convoy
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
