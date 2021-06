Transformers Generations Book 2020 – Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 02

Thanks again to 2005 Board member*opoptimus*who has posted in our forums the second part of the English translation of an*interview with Takara Tomy designer*Shogo Hasui. This interview was originally published in the Japanese*Transformers Generations Book 2020. The source of the first translation (in Chinese) comes from*‘Cybertron 600? on* Weixin . On this second part of the interview Mr. Hasui*focuses on the design process an early ideas of the Earthrise line and other products like Studio Series Devastator. A very interesting reading for sure. If you missed part 1 you can find it here . Alternatively, you can read the 2 parts » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Generations Book 2020 – Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 02 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM