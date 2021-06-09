|
Transformers Generations Book 2020 Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 02
Thanks again to 2005 Board member*opoptimus*who has posted in our forums the second part of the English translation of an*interview with Takara Tomy designer*Shogo Hasui. This interview was originally published in the Japanese*Transformers Generations Book 2020. The source of the first translation (in Chinese) comes from*Cybertron 600? on*Weixin
. On this second part of the interview Mr. Hasui*focuses on the design process an early ideas of the Earthrise line and other products like Studio Series Devastator. A very interesting reading for sure. If you missed part 1 you can find it here
. Alternatively, you can read the 2 parts » Continue Reading.
