Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Book 2020  Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 02


Thanks again to 2005 Board member*opoptimus*who has posted in our forums the second part of the English translation of an*interview with Takara Tomy designer*Shogo Hasui. This interview was originally published in the Japanese*Transformers Generations Book 2020. The source of the first translation (in Chinese) comes from*Cybertron 600? on*Weixin. On this second part of the interview Mr. Hasui*focuses on the design process an early ideas of the Earthrise line and other products like Studio Series Devastator. A very interesting reading for sure. If you missed part 1 you can find it here.

The post Transformers Generations Book 2020  Shogo Hasui Interview Translation Part 02 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
